For the second year in a row a Kerikeri teenager has won a Northland-wide contest for best student business with a surf school aiming to give young women confidence in the water.
Sky's Surf School, founded by Sky Gundry, 18, was judged the best entry for presentation and willingness to engage with the public at the Young Enterprise Scheme Trade Fair held at Kerikeri's Old Packhouse Market on Saturday.
Second place went to Moerewa 21-year-old Rosalyn Davis-Rawiri, who attends Hiwa-i-te-Rangi teen parents school, for a business called Kānara Aoroa producing decorative candles in the female form; while third prize went to Ella Parker, 16, of Ōpua, and Thomas Fewtrell, 18, of Kerikeri, for a teen sailing school called Sail Inc.
The customer choice award was won by Jacob Fewtrell for Insight, a business making automated solar-powered lights.