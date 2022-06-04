More than 2500 people packed Whangārei's waterfront on Friday to celebrate the start of Matariki or the Māori New Year, known in northern Aotearoa as Puanga.
The event, Whakanuia a Matariki me Puanga, was organised by local iwi Ngātiwai to mark a significant time in the Maori calendar while also giving Northlanders long separated by Covid-19 restrictions a chance to come together for an evening of kai, entertainment and whanaungatanga (establishing relationships).
Despite wintry temperatures and occasional rain, locals responded in droves to the invitation. About 40 stalls lining the Canopy Bridge kept festival-goers' hunger at bay with everything from hangi to barbecued crayfish, while at neighbouring Pūtahi Park the 14-piece roots-reggae supergroup Creative Nātives — backed by Whangārei band IllumiNgati — had the crowd dancing in no time. It was Northland's first major celebration of Matariki/Puanga 2022 and the first public event at Whangarei District Council's newly opened Pūtahi Park. Ngātiwai hopes to make it an annual event.