Photos: Morph Festival brings puppets alive in Kerikeri
Three-year-old Lyra Devenie Keene makes friends with a moa during a performance of Poetry by Monsters. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Northern Advocate
The inaugural Morph Puppet Festival wrapped up in Kerikeri on Sunday after five days of youth theatre, Matariki-themed shadow puppets, a concert by funk band the Hipstamatics with puppet guests, workshops and more.
The event was the brainchild of Kylie Penn, who has worked in puppet-based theatre and film for the past 25 years.
Only the weather failed to play its part with heavy rain forcing the main street shop-window shadow puppet event to be shifted indoors to the Turner Centre.
Other performances included Saturday's Poetry by Monsters by Company of Giants, a group based at Oneonesix performance space in Whangārei.