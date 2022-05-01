Another packed train departs Kawakawa's railway station. Photo / Lau'rell Pratt

More than 1000 people turned out for Kawakawa's inaugural Steam Festival on Friday to celebrate a milestone in the restoration of the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway — and enjoy each other's company after two years of cancelled events due to Covid.

Festivities began at 6am with a blessing of the new Te Hurihanga Training and Service Centre in the pre-dawn mist.

The centre, funded by a Provincial Growth Fund grant, will provide much-needed space for offices and learning facilities for the trust's volunteers, employees and trainees.

The colourful, vintage-style building was built by Paihia-based Sita Construction and officially opened at 11am by Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, railway trust chairwoman Sue Hamnett and Northern Adventure Experience chairwoman Rowena Tana.

Once the formalities were over visitors could check out steam locomotive Gabriel's new boiler (built by Kawerau Engineering, also with a PGF grant) and a steam engine display, compete in a hot-dog-eating contest, or tuck into steamed kai including hāngī and dumplings.

More than 500 people took a train ride to Taumarere and many joined in the spirit of the day by dressing in their best steampunk or conductor's outfits.

Organisers hope the Steam Festival will become an annual event.

The vintage railway's new Te Hurihanga Training and Service Centre is blessed in the pre-dawn mist. Photo / Ward Jameson

View of the new Te Hurihanga Training and Service Centre with Gabriel's new boiler on the right. Photo / Ward Jameson

Railway trustee Henry Nissen (left) with construction workers from Sita Construction, owned by Paihia's Sandro Schuetze, and Jake Spiers Contracting. Photo / Lau'rell Pratt

Another packed train departs Kawakawa's railway station. Photo / Lau'rell Pratt

Shayden Brown (centre) fights to keep his free lunch down as he competes with Carlos Te Kani (right) in the hot-dog-eating competition. Photo / Charles Bradford

Kawakawa business Catering Box made sure the festival crowd didn't go hungry. Photo / Lau'rell Pratt

Railway trust workers from Keteriki and Ngā Tangariki o Ngāti Hine prepare hāngī packs. Photo / Lau'rell Pratt

Steam buff Dave Collins operates a vintage steam engine. Photo / Lau'rell Pratt

Prizes were awarded for best steam punk costumes. Photo / Ward Jameson

Young conductors Hemiray Bristow and Hihana Prime tuck into festive icecreams. Photo / Willow-Jean Prime

Little conductor Heeni Prime focuses on a colouring-in competition. Photo / Willow-Jean Prime

Northland Adventure Experience directors Pita Tipene (Ngāti Hine) and Frank Leadley (Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust). Photo / Willow-Jean Prime