Selah-Jane Waata, 6, from Waipū has her chin stamped with a temporary moko.

The Matariki Whānau Day at Forum North on Saturday was a great way to celebrate Matariki.

Local musicians performed and there was lots of activities and delicious kai. Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch the action.

MC120621NADMATARIKI3 Singer Kasey Carr from the duo Ezysol performs for the crowds.

Rangimarie Harding and her daughter Anahera Harding, 12. Anahera performed for the crowds with her singing group from Whangārei Intermediate.

