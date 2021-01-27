Photos: Leadership Academy of A Company marks 10th intake

Boys of the academy's newest intake stand in formation at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 800 people gathered at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on January 23 to celebrate the 10th intake of the Leadership Academy of A Company, a Whangārei boys' academy based on the values of the famed 28th Māori Battalion.

Richard Poharama uses a pūkāea to signal the ceremony is ready to begin. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Leadership Academy old boys march up Nias Track in the footsteps of 28th Maori Battalion soldiers who took the same route to the Treaty Grounds in 1940. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Boys of the academy's newest intake march up Nias Track to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Richard Poharama plays the pūkāea as the boys march onto the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Boys of the academy's newest intake stand in formation at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Wikitoria Wright, widow of Major Rawson "Ross" Wright, is escorted onto the Treaty Grounds by her daughter Virginia Warriner, right, and Ngāti Whatua leader Naida Glavish. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Defence Minister Peeni Henare, Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, NZ Army Lieutenant Duncan George and National deputy leader Shane Reti arrive at the badging ceremony. Peter de Graaf

Te Kāpehu Whetū pouarahi (prefect) Jaelin Stuart carries a photo of Whakahoro "Sol" Te Whata - one of the last surviving members of A Company - with old girl Maia Mokaraka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kāpehu Whetū pouarahi (prefect) Kudzai Chiondere carries a photo of A Company soldier Charlie Petera) accompanied by Memory-Maree Matete. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hinewhare and Arthur Harawira carry on photos of 28th Māori Battalion chaplain Kahi Harawira. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tasha Perrett carries a photo of her great-grandfather Major Rawson "Ross" Wright. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tasha Perrett reads an account by her great-grandfather Major Rawson "Ross" Wright of the bloody battle for Monte Cassino railway station in 1944. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Defence Minister Peeni Henare congratulates new members of the academy during the badging ceremony. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Boys of the academy's newest intake stand in formation at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Harawira Pearless, left, and friend from Tairāwhiti with a banner displaying photos of every member of C Company. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of the new intake perform a drill in front of the Treaty House. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of the academy's new intake perform a haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of the academy's new intake perform a haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Academy old boys perform a haka at the conclusion of the ceremony. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Ezra Brown is delighted to be reunited with his brother Zavier Brown, 15, after the two-week selection course. Photo / Peter de Graaf