Photos: Huge SNA protest in Kaikohe

The hīkoi heads down Station Rd in Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

An estimated 2000 people took part in a hīkoi to the council offices in Kaikohe to protest plans to designate large swathes of the Far North as Significant Natural Areas (SNAs). The strength of opposition — as demonstrated by the biggest march in Northland for many years plus a series of heated public meetings — took the council and central government by surprise, with both now starting to backpedal on the plan. Photos by Michael Cunningham and Peter de Graaf in Panguru, Kohukohu and Kaikohe on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Hīkoi coordinator Rueben Taipari, hobbling on a snapped Achilles tendon, and Hinerangi Cooper-Puru at the statue of her mother Dame Whina Cooper in Panguru. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"The three wise men" of Panguru on their way to the hīkoi. From left, Bernard "Boy" Te Wake, David Thomas and Wiremu Peita. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Dame Whina Cooper's great-great-granddaughter Iyesha Puru-Tawa, 19, sounds a pūtātara as the Hokianga ferry departs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Participants in the hīkoi were all ages. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Narelle Yakas of Kawakawa with Dame Whina's famous quote. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Marie Brown of Kaitaia offers the council and central government some instructions. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Charlie Brown of Takahue and Jack Brown of Moerewa at the Kaikohe hīkoi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Andrew Coutanche of Herekino makes his views clear. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The marchers head down Broadway at the start of the hīkoi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hinerangi Himiona calls out past land grabs outside Kaikohe District Court. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A marcher makes her point with a flag and a traditional cloak. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The hīkoi arrives at Kaikohe Memorial Hall. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Far North District councillors Dave Collard and Felicity Foy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Catherine McKenzie, Peter McKenzie and Joe Carr take part in the hīkoi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kerikeri's Jill Smith finds an umbrella can double handily as a placard. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ngātiwai chief executive Huhana Lyndon leads the hīkoi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira addresses the crowd outside Kaikohe Memorial Hall. Photo / Michael Cunningham

District councillor Moko Tepania receives a petition from protest organiser Hinerangi Himiona. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Children of Te Kura Takawaenga o Kaikohe perform a haka at the end of the hīkoi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hirini Henare makes his feelings about SNAs clear to councillors Felicity Foy and Dave Collard and chief executive Shaun Clarke. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hinerangi Cooper-Puru scolds councillors after the hīkoi. Photo / Peter de Graaf