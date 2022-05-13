Photos: Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro welcomed at Waitangi

Members of Ngā Tira Taua o Te Taitokerau perform a haka pōwhiri for the Governor-General. Photo / Peter de Graaf

New Zealand's first wahine Māori Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, was formally welcomed to Waitangi Treaty Grounds on May 13, 2022. Kiro is a former Children's Commissioner and a descendant of Te Ruki Kawiti, who was the last northern chief to sign the Treaty — on May 13, 1840.

Little warrior Anthony Brown, 4, of Matawaia, practices for the haka pōwhiri with Ngā Tira Taua o Te Taitokerau. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of Ngā Tira Taua o Te Taitokerau perform a haka pōwhiri as the Governor-General arrives. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kauri McPherson lays down a challenge for the Governor-General's party. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Governor-General's party approaches Te Whare Rūnanga (the carved meeting house). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Isaiah Apiata delivers a speech during the welcome for New Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngāti Hine leader Waihoroi Shortland speaks during the welcome for New Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Students from Bay of Islands College cultural group Te Roopu o Peowhairangi perform a waiata tautoko. Photo / Peter de Graaf

New Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro speaks from the mahau (porch) of Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro is flanked by her husband Richard Davies, left, and Māori King Tūheitia Paki. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of Ngā Tira Taua o Te Taitokerau perform a haka tautoko after a speech by Pita Tipene. Photo / Peter de Graaf

New Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro shares a hongi with kaumātua William Cash. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Joe Malcolm, of Te Arawa, shares a hongi with new Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Peter de Graaf