Photos: Fun in the sand at Paihia beach dig

Up to 100 kids turned out for a morning of fun in the sand when Bay of Islands Rotary held its annual beach dig at Paihia last Saturday.
Big swells from Cyclone Cody meant sweeps were still coming right up the beach when it was supposed to be mid-tide, but after an hour of egg and spoon races, tug o' war and other traditional games, the tide had dropped far enough for the prize search to go ahead.
Next, on January 29, the Sandpit Bar will host Paihia's annual sandcastle competition on the beach opposite Kings Rd.
The summertime test of creativity is open to all ages and will run from 10am to noon with prizegiving at 12.30pm.