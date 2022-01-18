Photos: Fun in the sand at Paihia beach dig

Eleven-year-old Daniella Pugh, from Tauranga, leads her team in the tug o' war. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Up to 100 kids turned out for a morning of fun in the sand when Bay of Islands Rotary held its annual beach dig at Paihia last Saturday.

Big swells from Cyclone Cody meant sweeps were still coming right up the beach when it was supposed to be mid-tide, but after an hour of egg and spoon races, tug o' war and other traditional games, the tide had dropped far enough for the prize search to go ahead.

Next, on January 29, the Sandpit Bar will host Paihia's annual sandcastle competition on the beach opposite Kings Rd.

The summertime test of creativity is open to all ages and will run from 10am to noon with prizegiving at 12.30pm.

Prizes will be awarded for the best sandcastles and the most creative use of beach materials.

Charlie Tearle, 7, of Auckland, and Brandon Pugh, 9, of Tauranga, lead their team in the tug o' war. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia 8-year-old Harry Adams feels the strain in the tug o' war. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The three-legged race brought lots of laughs and spills. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The three-legged race brought lots of laughs and spills. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Grace Kaio, 6, of Te Haumi, and Taylynn-Rose Pham, 9, of Auckland, close in on the finish line in the three-legged race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eight-year-old Ayla Canobie-Harris, of Paihia, competes in the egg and spoon race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Competing in the egg and spoon race requires the utmost concentration. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two-year-old Arlo Cook from Kerikeri leaves no grain of sand unturned during the beach dig. Photo / Peter de Graaf