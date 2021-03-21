Website of the Year

PHOTOS: Fine weather for Whangārei's St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala and the Down Syndrome charity walk

Stella Watson, 5, from Maungakaramea gets some mega bubbles going at the gala day.

Fine weather meant people flocked to weekend events in Northland, with plenty of entertainment on across the region.

In Whangārei Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was out and about capturing the fun and excitement at the St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala and the
World Down Syndrome Day charity walk around the Hatea Loop on Saturday.

Joshua Kitchen, 6, from Whangārei inside an Orb at the gala day.
Jiaan Parmar, 6, from Whangārei at the St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala.
Amelia Fraser, 4, from Ngunguru, on one of the rides at St Francis Xavier.
Melani Ponifasio, 5, from Whangārei got her face painted.
World Down Syndrome Day charity walk:

Some of the walkers about to set off around the Hatea Loop on the charity walk.

A colourful parade on the Down Syndrome charity walk.

There were plenty of people to support Saturday's World Down Syndrome Day charity walk around the Hatea Loop on Saturday.

The Rapid Response Team were helping people keep up their food intake at the Down Syndrome Walk.

