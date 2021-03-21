PHOTOS: Fine weather for Whangārei's St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala and the Down Syndrome charity walk

Stella Watson, 5, from Maungakaramea gets some mega bubbles going at the gala day.

Fine weather meant people flocked to weekend events in Northland, with plenty of entertainment on across the region.

In Whangārei Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was out and about capturing the fun and excitement at the St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala and the

World Down Syndrome Day charity walk around the Hatea Loop on Saturday.

Joshua Kitchen, 6, from Whangārei inside an Orb at the gala day.

Jiaan Parmar, 6, from Whangārei at the St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala.

Amelia Fraser, 4, from Ngunguru, on one of the rides at St Francis Xavier.

Melani Ponifasio, 5, from Whangārei got her face painted.

MC200321NADGALA6.JPG

Stella Watson, 5, from Maungakaramea gets some mega bubbles going at the gala day.

MC200321NADORB3.JPG

Joshua Kitchen, 6, from Whangārei inside an Orb at the gala day.

MC200321NADGALA1.JPG

Jiaan Parmar, 6, from Whangārei at the St Francis Xavier Catholic School Gala.

MC200321NADGALA2.JPG

Amelia Fraser, 4, from Ngunguru, on one of the rides at St Francis Xavier.

MC200321NADGALA4.JPG

Melani Ponifasio, 5, from Whangārei got her face painted.

World Down Syndrome Day charity walk:

MC200321NADWALK2.JPG

Some of the walkers about to set off around the Hatea Loop on the charity walk.

MC200321NADWALK4.JPG

A colourful parade on the Down Syndrome charity walk.

MC200321NADWALK3.JPG

There were plenty of people to support Saturday's World Down Syndrome Day charity walk around the Hatea Loop on Saturday.

MC200321NADRRT2.JPG

The Rapid Response Team were helping people keep up their food intake at the Down Syndrome Walk.

The Rapid Response Team were helping people keep up their food intake at at the Down Syndrome Walk.

There were plenty of people to support Saturday's World Down Syndrome Day charity walk around the Hatea Loop on Saturday.

A colourful parade on the Down Syndrome charity walk.