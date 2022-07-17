Northern Advocate Photos: Bombs away at 2022 Manu Masters 17 Jul, 2022 07:47 AM 4 minutes to read
More than 30 people, ranging in age from seven to 69, contested the inaugural Manu Masters at Russell wharf on Saturday, one of the final events of the Bay of Islands Matariki Festival. Up for grabs was a $1000 cash prize pool but also a chance to celebrate an iconic Northland summer activity – in the middle of winter. The overall winner was 21-year-old Mark Watene of Moerewa.
Moerewa's Mark Watene, who went on to claim the inaugural Manu Master title, performs his first bomb of the day. Photo / Peter de Graaf The fishing vessel Manakai proves an ideal viewing platform. Photo / Peter de Graaf Seven-year-old Ruby Marks was the youngest competitor. Photo / Peter de Graaf A contestant takes flight from the end of Russell wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf Geoffrey Dacre of Whangārei shows he's forgotten none of the skills learnt as a boy. Photo / Peter de Graaf Ten-year-old Keteriki Taipari (Ngāti Hine) about to make a splash. Photo / Peter de Graaf The Kaitaia crew try to stay warm while waiting for their turn to jump again. Photo / Peter de Graaf Brendan Dacre of Whangārei gets ready to jump from the top of the scaffolding. Photo / Peter de Graaf Brendan Dacre of Whangārei braves the cold in nothing but a pair of speedos. Photo / Peter de Graaf Ahipara's Parker Ashley, winner of the Pukenui comp, won the spirit/wairua prize at Russell. Photo / Peter de Graaf Celebrity entrant Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon prepares to jump. Photo / Peter de Graaf Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's celebrity bomber Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon. Photo / Peter de Graaf Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon achieved a perfect score. Photo / Peter de Graaf Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon emerges from the water after a successful Buddha bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf Ten-year-old Deonte George of Waikare launches himself from the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf Ten-year-old Deonte George of Waikare feels the cold as he swims back to the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf Whitianga Kaiawe-Bedggood, 16, of Horeke, a millisecond away from hitting the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, of Kaitaia, on his way to claiming the style prize. Photo / Peter de Graaf Moerewa's Mark Watene won the splash category and overall Manu Master title. Photo / Peter de Graaf Russell's Cole Maioha, 12, hits the water with a perfectly executed manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf Keeping borders and bombers safe: Customs' Opua crew provided the safety boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kawakawa's Stephen Te Tai disappears in spray as he hits the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf Ahipara's Parker Ashley, 15, executes his trademark backflip bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf Ahipara's Parker Ashley, 15, executes his trademark backflip bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf Event MC Tim "Sticke" Grant. Photo / Peter de Graaf Style winner Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, of Kaitaia, with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf Spirit/wairua winner Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara, with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf Mark Watene of Moerewa reacts as organisers announce he has won the 2022 Manu Masters bomb comp. Photo / Peter de Graaf Overall winner and Manu Master Mark Watene with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf The Far North crew, from left, Whitianga Kaiawe-Bedggood, 16, of Horeke; Pinea Murray-Matthews, 15, Kaitaia; Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, Kaitaia; Mark Watene, 21, Moerewa; and Parker Ashley, 15, Ahipara. Photo / Peter de Graaf