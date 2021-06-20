Photos: Battle of the Teen Bands 2021

Nine youth bands from Kaitaia to Whangārei put on an mind-blowing display of musical skill on Friday night's Battle of the Teen Bands 2021.
Hosted by youth mentoring programme Be Free, the competition is open to all Northland youth with bands judged on musicianship, composition/interpretation and entertainment value with extra points awarded for original songs.
A jump in the calibre of both song-writing and performance this year meant the judges — a musical theatre singer, a successful US musician and a Be Free graduate — had a hard time choosing a winner, but eventually settled on Kal's Collective.
The Kaitaia Abundant Life School band also took home prizes for most promising drummer and best bass player.
Friday's show at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri was also a swansong for Be Free committee members Claire Gordon and Jo Danilo, who stepped down after 12 and four years' volunteer service, respectively.
RESULTS Most promising drummer: Rogan Nukunuku (Kal's Collective); runners-up Sailor Epiha (The Click); Erin Rosetta (No Vacancy); Zane Scott (Under Pressure). Best bass solo/riff: Kees Cherrington (Kal's Collective). Most promising female vocalist: Tyler-James ('TJ') Edwards (Metamorphosis). Most promising male vocalist: Lukas Bayer (No Vacancy). Best Lyrics: Tyler-James ('TJ') Edwards for Darkest Hour (Metamorphosis). Best guitar solo: Kosta Silich (No Vacancy). Most promising instrumentalist: Kosta Silich (No Vacancy). Best performance: OC/DC. Overall winner: 1 Kal's Collective, 2 Metaphorical, 3 Under Pressure. People's Choice: Under Pressure.