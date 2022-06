Folau Fakatava watches Aaron Smith launch the ball during Friday's All Black training session in Kerikeri. Photo / Michael Cunningham

More than 1500 people turned out to see the All Blacks prepare for their upcoming series against Ireland at Kerikeri Sports Complex on Friday, New Zealand's first Matariki holiday. Michael Cunningham and Peter de Graaf captured the action.

Half-back Aaron Smith takes a selfie with the boys from the Mid-Northern under-11 team during Friday's training session in Kerikeri. Photo / Michael Cunningham

All Black captain Sam Cane calls over his teammates to sign some autographs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Lock Sam Whitelock signs his autograph for 5-year-old Leon Sheehy from Kerikeri. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Half-back Aaron Smith fires the ball out to his teammates. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Half-back Folau Fakatava in action during Friday's training session at Kerikeri Sports Complex. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kids enjoy watching the All Blacks in action. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Former Northern Māori half-back Andrew Koroi watches the All Blacks play on the Kerikeri rugby field he regularly mows. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Seasonal workers from Vanuatu join the 1500-strong crowd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ireland supporter Eimear Nelley with sons Patrick, 10, and Rua, 19 months. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Mid-Northern under-11s enjoy seeing the All Blacks. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Te Oikau Edwards of Te Tii finds his gibstopping stilts are just as useful for getting a good view of the game. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The All Blacks had their work cut out signing thousands of autographs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lock Sam Whitelock signs yet another autograph. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Half-back Aaron Smith signs a Kāeo Rugby Club trophy won last season by 10-year-old Malika Pilcher. Photo / Peter de Graaf