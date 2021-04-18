Petrolhead heaven as Whangārei CBD packed with classic cars

Crowds pass the winning pick-up, a vintage Bedford, during Saturday's Repco Rev Up Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

It was petrolhead heaven in Whangārei on Saturday as thousands of car enthusiasts packed the town centre for the annual Repco Rev Up.

Just under 300 vehicles were on show, from a 1924 Dodge Tourer to the newest electric cars, as well as about 30 gleaming bikes and trikes.

Whangārei Rod and Custom Club president Barbara Massicks said Mustang Alley, on John St, was a special feature of this year's show.

Mustang Alley honoured one of the event's founders, Mustang enthusiast David Seymour. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was in honour of Mustang enthusiast and past Rev Up organiser David Seymour who, due to motor neurone disease, was no longer able to organise the show.

''But he was able to come along, and he had big smile on his face,'' Massicks said.

The Auckland Mustang Owners Club brought up 24 vehicles to make a total of 53 of the prized American sports cars.

Five-year-old Karli-Jaye Te Pomo of Whangārei admires a gleaming VW trike. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Four roads in the CBD were closed for the event with The Strand, which was given over to EVs, dubbed Electric Avenue for the day.

Other attractions included a vehicle-themed wearable arts show, a rock and roll pin-up girl competition, and a top rockabilly band.

Trophies were awarded in eight categories with new sections this year for pickups and Australian cars.

Auckland rockabilly band Boom Boom DeLuxe, with frontman DD DeLuxe and bass player Hettie LaBombe, perform for the crowd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Last year's show was postponed due to Covid but sponsors had stuck with the event, Massicks said.

The 2019 crowd estimate was 5000 spectators but this year was bigger.

''It was just packed,'' she said.

Retailers were also pleased, with some reporting 10 times their usual Saturday takings.

Entry was free but donations were collected for Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage, a Whangārei-based respite service for children under six years, with a disability or medically fragile.

Whangārei car enthusiasts Maundena Wood, Phoenix Sigley, Skye Sigley and Karl Smith check out the show. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Zea Marks of Whangārei can't resist dancing as live music fills the CBD during Saturday's Repco Rev Up. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZME Northland duo Dillon Johnstone and Charmaine Soljak. Photo / Michael Cunningham