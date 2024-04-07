A person received critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree.

A person was taken to hospital after being critically injured when a car crashed into a tree in Ōkaihau, Northland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Wehirua Rd around 8.30am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire engines, from Kaikohe and Ōkaihau, were sent to the scene. The injured person was trapped for some time before being rescued by firefighters and handed over to ambulance staff.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it responded with one ambulance, helicopter and rapid response vehicle. Early assessments suggested the person had received critical injuries.

Police said a section of Wehirua Rd would be closed while emergency services respond to the crash and traffic is being diverted through Waiare Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.







