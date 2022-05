The incident took place in Murdoch Crescent, Raumanga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are responding to an incident in Murdoch Crescent, Raumanga, Whangārei where a person has received a knife wound.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann confirmed the police have responded to the incident and an ambulance was dispatched about 3.30pm today.

There appeared to have been a fight between family members, Swann said, and someone was being treated for a knife wound.