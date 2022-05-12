The schoolyard was brimming with past and pupils flanked by their whānau members. Photo / Tania Whyte

A group of Northlanders entrenched in Parua Bay School's 150-year history came together on Thursday to celebrate its past and present.

Among them was former pupil Phillip Marsh, whose claim to fame was as the first student to ever jump in the swimming pool filled with rainwater.

Marsh attended a "completely different"-looking Parua Bay School from 1962 to 1965. He said he was blessed to be at Thursday's celebrations.

"I was even made to stand outside my class by my favourite teacher for two hours, for jumping in the freshly constructed pool," Marsh said.

His navy career has seen him traipse all over the world but Marsh said it was important to come back "home".

Parua Bay School Principal Mark Ashcroft welcomes everyone to the celebration of 150 years of the school. Photo / Tania Whyte

The ceremony officially unveiled the school's large-scale new building - dubbed the waka - that has been in action for the past year. Covid-19 hampered the original date for the opening ceremony.

Principal Mark Ashcroft said the new building, opened by Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and Whaea Pauline Totora, would help the students in many ways.

"We have [now] got collaborative spaces and it is an opportunity for our tamariki and staff to work together, bounce ideas, and be creative."

Senior students perform kapa haka for the birthday celebration. Photo / Tania Whyte

"Relationships are absolutely fundamental, but also the physical space we are in is a key to learning," Ashcroft said.

"For the new building to come, the school had to say goodbye to its old library, which was a strong link to the past."

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and whaea Pauline Totora unveil the new building. Photo / Tania Whyte

Waiata and kapa haka performances rang out across the schoolyard as the birthday celebrations kicked into full gear.

Ashcroft said the presence of mana whenua made the occasion more special as the school is "truly led" by them.