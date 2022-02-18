Top Energy's engineering scholarship winner Rosey Robb saved for university by working in her parents' fencing business. Photo / supplied

Top Energy's engineering scholarship winner Rosey Robb saved for university by working in her parents' fencing business. Photo / supplied

A Paihia 20-year-old whose skills span ballet, farm fencing and technology is the latest winner of Top Energy's engineering scholarship.

Rosey Robb, who is starting her second year of a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree at Auckland University, said she was excited about her future and pleased she could now put all her energy into studying.

The scholarship, which is worth $8000 a year for up to four years, is awarded annually to Far North students with an excellent academic record who want to study engineering.

Robb's interest in engineering was sparked by her brother, an engineering graduate, and she's now specialising in mechatronics.

This discipline uses a combination of mechanical, electrical, computer and software skills to work with technologies such as robots, automated guided systems and computer-integrated manufacturing equipment.

Robb said she was attracted to the creativity and teamwork of mechatronics, as well as its real-world applications such as prosthetics.

Rosey Robb is also an accomplished ballet dancer, seen here in the Northland Ballet and Dance competitions in 2016. Photo / Tania Whyte

The judging panel said the former Kerikeri High School student was an academic high achiever who strove to succeed in everything she set her mind to.

As a peer support leader, she helped Year 7 pupils settle into their new school and, as a life-long dancer, taught and choreographed routines for dance students ranging from 3-year-olds to adults.

When Covid hit, the panel said the ever-practical and forward-thinking Robb went to work to save for university instead of grumbling about missing out on an overseas experience.

She went into the family business, DRC Fencing, doing office administration, labouring and managing work teams on fencing projects in the field. She also waitressed at the Copthorne in Waitangi.

She was encouraged to apply for the scholarship after meeting fellow engineering student and 2021 scholarship winner, Elisha Alexander of Kaingaroa.

The judges said Robb's tenacity, work ethic, academic record and brilliant first-year marks made her stand out from other high-calibre applicants.

The first scholarship winner, Craig Nelder, graduates this year with honours and has already secured a job with the geotechnical team at Haigh Workman.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said he was impressed by the talent of students in the Far North and encouraged them to get their applications in for the next selection round in August 2022.