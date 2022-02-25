A Whangārei man has been fined for owning a dog that attacked another dog, despite not turning up for his sentencing in Whangārei District Court

The owner of a dog that got off its Whangārei property and fatally attacked another dog, has been fined $1500.

Shayne Martin, 55, was found guilty after a formal proof hearing last November, of two charges brought by Northland Regional Council - being the owner of a dog that attacked stock or a person and obstructing an enforcement officer by failing to surrender the dog.

On each charge, Judge Keith de Ridder imposed the maximum penalty available of $750 but ordered $250 of the penalty for the obstruction charge to be paid to the owner of the dog that died.

The attack happened last December when Martin's Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross dog named Patches got off its property and attacked another dog that had also left its property.

The attacked dog was so severely injured it had to be euthanized.

Subsequent investigations were thwarted by Martin who refused to say where Patches was other than he had been "rehomed".

Martin was not present for the sentencing hearing in the Whangārei District Court, which went ahead in his absence.

Judge de Ridder noted Martin also failed to attend the formal proof hearing.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after that absence, which Martin later answered voluntarily.

A sentencing hearing scheduled for last December was adjourned due to Covid alert restrictions.