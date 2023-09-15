Northland Vintage Machinery Club

OPINION

It’s been a while since we have celebrated a big community event at Kiwi North. Pandemics and cyclones have a way of pausing occasions such as these, but we are very excited about our upcoming September Live Day, a celebration of clubs and heritage, community, family and fun!

There are several heritage and environmental clubs with facilities in the Heritage Park, offering a unique insight into Northland’s past. All of the clubs will be opening their doors on September 17th and are looking forward to welcoming visitors, sharing what they do and inspiring people to join them.

The Whangārei Rock and Gemstone Club has been in the Heritage Park for 12 years, sharing their passion for geology, lapidary, jewellery making and fossil collecting.

On the September Live Day they will have an outdoor marquee with rock cutting demonstrations, a working tumbler and rock polishing.

Children’s activities will include investigating the microscopic world within rocks and gemstones, fluorescent displays, lucky dips, games and retrieving treasures encased in ice. There will also be lots of beautiful rocks and jewellery for sale.

Some of the experiences at the Live Day - Whangārei Model Engineering Club, Whangārei Rock and Gemstone Club and Northland Vintage Machinery Club

The Northland Vintage Machinery Club was established in 1991 and provides a popular attraction with their tractor and trailer rides.

Their collection of machines, once used in Northland for farm and infrastructure development is immense and kids love being able to see, touch and sit atop them in the display room. This collection will be open to view on the September Live Day, and their tractor and trailer will be taking visitors on rumpy-bumpy tours of the Heritage Park, into areas otherwise unseen.

The Northland Vintage Car Club was established eleven years before their clubrooms were built in the Heritage Park in 1975.

The aim of the club is to preserve local motoring history and their extensive collection of historic vehicles is an incredible sight to see. On the September Live Day their shed containing spare parts for vintage vehicles will be open, their library of old motoring books will be on display and members will be available to share their mechanical knowledge and enthusiasm.

Northland Medical Museum, Northland Astronomical Society and Whangārei Stationary Engineering Club

The Northland Astronomical Society at Planetarium North will have the indoor Planetarium and Observatory open for viewing on the September Live Day, and if the weather allows for it, telescopes will be in use for visitors to look to the skies. A solar telescope will also be in use, allowing people to view the sun without damaging their eyes.

The facilities for the Northland Astronomical Society have gradually expanded over time with the Observatory built in 1986, the clubrooms in 2003 and the Planetarium in 2012.

The steam train operated by the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club is a popular attraction for kids and adults alike, travelling between Hikurangi Station and Millington Bush Station in the Heritage Park.

Their award-winning restored 1924 Lisbon Tram is an insight into transport from almost 100 years ago and jigger rides, when the weather allows, give passengers an open-air thrill. As well as these highly anticipated rides on the September Live Day, their display of model railways will be open for viewing.

The Northland Medical Museum is a trove of medical treasures, including equipment, instruments, memorabilia and literature.

The Museum was founded by Dr John Swinney, whose stories and memories of his time as an anaesthetist are treasures in themselves. On display is a massive range of items including an iron lung, medical quackery, nursing memorabilia and rooms staged to mimic surgeries, neonatal care and dental treatment from the mid-20th century.

A big part of Nothland’s history relates to farming and the Whangārei Stationary Engineering Club is dedicated to collecting and restoring the stationary engines that made it all possible.

The club has been around since the early 1990s and their collection includes over 260 local heritage engines that are on display and in working order. The bigger engines will be running on the September Live Day and there will be plenty of club members around to talk about the engines and their history.

Some of the things to see at the Live Day - Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club, Northland Vintage Car Club and Whangārei Amateur Radio Club

The Whangārei Amateur Radio Club offers people the chance to learn about the use of radio waves for the non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, recreation, contesting and emergency communications.

They also help enthusiasts with the licensing process. On the September Live Day, they will present an HF radio transmitting demo on the Village Green, a classroom display of vintage and modern radios, a display of search and rescue radios and a morse-code demonstration.

The miniature railway is operated by the Whangārei Model Engineering Club. Work on the track began in 1979 then in 2005 the station and clubhouse was officially opened.

The miniature railway is always a popular attraction and a favourite for all ages. The tiny trains, which offer a unique and tactile way to experience history and view the Heritage Park are on track to entertain visitors on the September Live Day.

And although not a club, the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre is also situated on the park. Robert and Robyn Webb and a team of dedicated volunteers take in injured birds and where possible, nurse them back to health before returning them to the wild. They have cared for thousands of birds since the centre was established in 1992.

All of these clubs have undertaken the incredible task of keeping our local history alive. They offer an engaging way of connecting with the past and the volunteers that run the clubs are all treasures to be celebrated. On September 17th, there will be representatives from each club available to share their enthusiasm and to discuss new member opportunities.

As well as the clubs, the Museum and Kiwi House will be open. Visitors can meet the many native New Zealand species that live here, including geckos, invertebrates, kōkopu and two new kiwi. There will also be an opportunity to help us name one of these iconic birds!

The September Live Day at Kiwi North is on Sunday September 17th from 10am – 2pm.

Mel Williams, Visitor Services, Kiwi North