Oromahoe's Matariki Light Festival postponed

Oromahoe School teachers, from left, Erika Gajdocsi, Clare Mooney and Michelle Harden get ready to release a flying lantern during last year's festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Oromahoe School teachers, from left, Erika Gajdocsi, Clare Mooney and Michelle Harden get ready to release a flying lantern during last year's festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf



Oromahoe School's popular Matariki Light Festival — which to have been held tonight — has been postponed by 24 hours due to poor weather.

The event, at the school grounds off State Highway 10 south of Kerikeri, will now be held from 4-8pm on Sunday, June 19.

The annual fundraiser and celebration of all things related to light and winter features live music, wandering minstrels, face painting, a candle-light lantern trail, and plenty of warming kai.

Entry to the family-friendly event is free. Tokens on sale at the gate can be exchanged for food or activities.