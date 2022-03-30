Northland doctor and The Great Kiwi Bake Off winner Alby Hailes will be leading a virtual bake-along as part of the volunteering event. Photo / File

Northland doctor and The Great Kiwi Bake Off winner Alby Hailes will be leading a virtual bake-along as part of the volunteering event. Photo / File

People are being offered a chance to bake with Northland's Great Kiwi Bake Off winner Alby Hailes as part of an upcoming micro-volunteering event.

The free Zoom conference, 'Micro Moments for Macro Change', organised by Volunteering New Zealand and The Microvolunteering Collective, will include seven virtual activities, including the bake-along session.

Chantelle Cobby, founder of The Microvolunteering Collective, said micro-volunteering was a great way for people with less time to get into volunteer work.

"Micro-volunteering is officially defined as any no-cost, low-commitment volunteer activity," she said.

"It's really just a new approach breaking down the barriers to traditional volunteering."

Micro-volunteering has been around since about 2013, Cobby said, and she became interested in it while at the University of Waikato when she found she had less time to devote to volunteer work. She then set up The Microvolunteering Collective in 2019.

Hailes agreed to take part after Cobby reached out to him on social media.

"I got sent a message on Instagram from one of the co-ordinators, Chantelle, and I just thought it was a really cool thing to be part of," Hailes said.

Hailes planned to bake a lime, apple and poppyseed cake for the event, as it used seasonal ingredients.

"It's a vegan recipe because I wanted it to be something a lot of people can enjoy."

People would be able to bake along with him, and could choose what to do with the baked goods afterwards, but are encouraged to give them to those in need.

"We've got the team from Good Bitches Baking joining us as well and showing us how to use baking to spread kindness," Cobby said.

Good Bitches Baking is an organisation launched in 2014 with the aim of spreading kindness, through baking, to people who are experiencing difficult times.

Other micro-volunteering activities at the Zoom conference include writing postcards to lonely rest home residents and making toys for animals at the SPCA.

There will also be a remembrance service hosted by the Auckland/Northland branch of the Cancer Society, with volunteers asked to make candle bags and put candles in their windows.

"It's a beautiful idea, and at the end they have people lighting candles and doing a walk of remembrance for people they've lost," Cobby said.

Northland has the highest rate of volunteering in New Zealand, with 37 per cent of the adult population giving their time for four hours per week on average, according to Volunteering Northland.

The conference will take place on April 14 from 10am to 8:30pm. Free tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/micro-moments-for-macro-change