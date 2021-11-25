Onerahi disorder: Witnesses describe seeing injured man lying on the roadside covered in blood

Police at the scene on Whangārei Heads Rd where a man was found injured on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police are still determining whether a man found covered in blood on a roadside was linked to a violent road rage incident in Onerahi.

A police spokesman said officers were still piecing together what exactly unfolded in the suburb around 1.45pm on Thursday.

According to police, two women had beaten up a male driver after they rear-ended his car on Whangārei Heads Rd.

Up to four police vehicles rushed to the scene where a 22-year-old man was discovered injured on the side of Whangārei Heads Rd, around 600m from the Onerahi Rd turnoff.

Witnesses described seeing the man lying in a pool of blood while officers hurriedly waved passing traffic through.

The man was transported by ambulance to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were not in a position to confirm whether the male driver was the same man taken to hospital.

The Advocate understands the two women were swiftly located by police shortly after the encounter.