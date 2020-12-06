Oakura residents happy police on top of summer crime spikes

Inspector Marty Ruth has assured coastal communities served by officers based in Hikurangi they won't be forgotten. Photo / Tania Whyte

Residents of coastal Northland communities are wary of an increase in crime as the summer period approaches, but believe police have it covered.

Nena Rogers of the Whangaruru South Ratepayers' Association said the Christmas and New Year period could be chaotic for communities like Oakura.

"There are always some issues when you get a lot of people in one place and it's a celebratory time."

This year, with Kiwis unable to travel out of the country, beachside towns in Northland are expecting the crowds to flood in.

"We are expecting 20 per cent more than we would normally have. We've been fully booked out for the summer for a few months now," said Rogers, whose family runs local community cameras that are in place to deter would-be criminals.

While Rogers remains vigilant, she is 'pretty confident' Northland police will keep things in check for Oakura and other remote communities in the region.

"They're doing what they can to mitigate any issues," she said.

"They said the rural policing would be out and about over New Year's. The rural police will supplement the beach forces."

Rogers said her community required more police presence in the past.

"In the old days, [the police] would come out and stay for a while."

"I've been here for 25 Christmases," she said. "I've seen it all."

She said Oakura has fewer issues than it had in the past.

"We have more of a handle on things now. I'm fairly confident [the police] are on top of it."

Whangārei police acting Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton is managing the summer strategy of the police in rural and coastal communities.

He said extra staff would be deployed to coastal areas in anticipation of a busy summer with Kiwis travelling internally rather than overseas.

The extra officers will be deployed from Whangārei to beaches in the district, including Oakura, Whananaki, Ngunguru, Sandy Bay, Whangārei Heads and beaches in Kaipara.

Stainton said one focus of the police this summer will be road safety.

"You have to first get to your location safely before you can enjoy it," he said. "Our staff will be focused on restraints, impairment, speed and distracted drivers.

"People in our rural areas can expect to routinely see our people in and around their communities throughout December and January."

Rogers was among locals that attended a meeting organised by the Hikurangi Business Association on November 6 to discuss summer policing.

Whangārei-Kaipara police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth assured the audience of around 30 at the meeting at the Hikurangi Bowling Club that rural coastal communities would not be left in the lurch.

"You will see extra numbers out at Oakura," he said.

"We can't have the kinds of scenarios going where the community gets predated on."

The meeting also discussed a recent lack of officers stationed in the town, after Russell Rawiri, the area's senior constable retired after 28 years of service.

Along with Ruth, Northland police rural response manager Senior Sergeant Rob Huys was on hand to respond to the concerns of the gathered locals.