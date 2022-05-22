It's not for the fainthearted but, over the weekend, five teams from around the country bashed, wheeled and sped through numerous games of wheelchair basketball.
Teams from Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Canterbury and Upper North Island took to the courts at Whangārei's McKay Stadium, in Kensington for the NZ Wheelchair Basketball National League two-day competition on Saturday and yesterday.
The event was hosted by Parafed Northland and Northland Wheelchair Basketball Team and the results were not through for edition time.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture the action.
■ The sport, like its close cousin, wheelchair rugby, was designed to allow quadriplegic athletes with a wide range of functional ability levels to play integral offensive and defensive roles.