Northland's Derek Donker competes for the ball against Waikato in the Wheelchair Basketball NZ Nationals at McKay Stadium on Saturday. Photos / Michael Cunningham

Northland's Derek Donker competes for the ball against Waikato in the Wheelchair Basketball NZ Nationals at McKay Stadium on Saturday. Photos / Michael Cunningham

It's not for the fainthearted but, over the weekend, five teams from around the country bashed, wheeled and sped through numerous games of wheelchair basketball.

Teams from Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Canterbury and Upper North Island took to the courts at Whangārei's McKay Stadium, in Kensington for the NZ Wheelchair Basketball National League two-day competition on Saturday and yesterday.

Daniel Begman, from the Northland team, looks for a teammate to pass to.

The event was hosted by Parafed Northland and Northland Wheelchair Basketball Team and the results were not through for edition time.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture the action.

Northland's Jamie Tapp gets ready to pass at the wheelchair basketball at Kensington on Saturday.

■ The sport, like its close cousin, wheelchair rugby, was designed to allow quadriplegic athletes with a wide range of functional ability levels to play integral offensive and defensive roles.

Northland wheelchair rugby player James Daniels gets ready to lay off the ball in a game against Waikato.

Northland's Jaden Kauwhata shoots at the Wheelchair Basketball NZ Nationals in Whangārei.