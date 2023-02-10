Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Number of tobacco outlets in Northland to decrease

Imran Ali
By
3 mins to read
The number of retailer outlets that can sell tobacco in Northland will reduce from about 200 to 17 under new plans aimed at preventing ram raids and aggravated robberies. Photo / NZME

The number of retailer outlets that can sell tobacco in Northland will reduce from about 200 to 17 under new plans aimed at preventing ram raids and aggravated robberies. Photo / NZME

The number of retailers that can sell tobacco in Northland will reduce by a staggering 91 per cent under plans by the new Police Minister aimed at preventing ram raids and aggravated robberies.

