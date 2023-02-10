The number of retailer outlets that can sell tobacco in Northland will reduce from about 200 to 17 under new plans aimed at preventing ram raids and aggravated robberies. Photo / NZME

The number of retailer outlets that can sell tobacco in Northland will reduce from about 200 to 17 under new plans aimed at preventing ram raids and aggravated robberies. Photo / NZME

The number of retailers that can sell tobacco in Northland will reduce by a staggering 91 per cent under plans by the new Police Minister aimed at preventing ram raids and aggravated robberies.

Stuart Nash announced last week he wants to hasten the scheduled reduction of dairies that can sell cigarettes, and is engaging fellow ministers.

But the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group Incorporated said such a move could “decimate” the industry and send businesses to the wall.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill, which was successfully introduced into law last year by former Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who is now the Health Minister, prohibits the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.

It also included a restriction on the number of businesses that could sell smoked tobacco products - no more than 600 nationally.

Based on the proposed number of tobacco-outlets of one per 10,000 population in Northland, Nash’s plan would provide for only 17 outlets across the region, compared with about 200 at present.

Six of the 17 retail outlets will be within urban Whangārei.

The Ngā Tai Ora Public Health Unit in Northland conducted four tobacco retail surveys.

Eighty-eight per cent of the 25 retailers surveyed who decided to end tobacco sales experienced either a neutral or a positive financial impact from their decision.

Dairy owners are opposed to Police Minister Stuart Nash's plan to reduce the number of retailers selling cigarettes. Photo / NZME

The 25 retailers were a mix of dairies and service stations.

Te Whatu Ora Northland general manager rural, family and community Jeanette Wedding said: “In essence, there was no evidence to suggest that tobacco sales benefit stores financially.

“Indeed, our data point in the opposite direction and highlight attitudes with potential benefits to the community and public health.”

The authors of the report support legislation towards Smokefree2025, aiming to reduce smoking to less than 5 percent of the population.

She said once the proposed legislative changes outlined in the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan were implemented, and regulations put in place, there would be fewer tobacco retailers.

“This will provide a level playing field for all retailers, so that customers of tobacco-free retailers will not simply go to competing convenience stores and alcohol outlets to purchase tobacco.”

The plan aims to reduce smoking to less than 5 percent of the New Zealand population.

Dairy and Business Owners’ Group chair Sunny Kaushal reportedly said the biggest winner from the sale of cigarettes was the Government. Last year, he said it raked in a whopping $2.145 billion in taxes from more than 200,000 daily smokers who were among the poorest.

“Government coffers grew $68 a second off smokers who are among the poorest in our country, adding up to $243,663 every hour and $5.76 million every day over 2021-22. All from the smokes.”

On New Year’s Day, Kaushal said the tobacco excise went up 7.3 per cent, excluding GST, taking a kilogram of tobacco to $1930.

“That’s just the two taxes. Is it any wonder dairies and service stations get ram-raided when a kilogram of tobacco costs $700 more than a kilogram of silver?”



