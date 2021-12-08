NorthTec's Northland Māori Arts degree students exhibit their work

NorthTec's Māori Arts graduates are holding their end-of-year exhibition.
Ākonga (students) graduating from NorthTec's Maunga Kura Toi (Bachelor of Māori Arts) have their end-of-year art exhibition Te Āo Tūroa at Geoff Wilson Gallery at NorthTec's Raumanga Campus.
"Interwoven with accompanying narratives, Te Ao Tūroa emphasises the power of the Māori worldview," said Dale Harding-Thomas, NorthTec's pathway manager - creative.
NorthTec's Maunga Kura Toi gives students the chance to specialise in whakairo (carving), rāranga (weaving), or rauangi (visual arts) and gives graduates the ability to contribute to Toi Māori, Te Ao Māori, and give back to their communities and the industry itself.
The exhibition runs at the Geoff Wilson Gallery until February 4, but the gallery will be closed from December 17 to January 5.
Maunga Kura Toi students are taught by kaiako (tutors) who are passionate and skilled in their fields of expertise, and willing to impart knowledge to the next generation of artists.
With tikanga, mātauranga Māori and customary knowledge being the foundation of the degree, ākonga are supported and enabled to be culturally aware, critically analytical, reflective and responsive about Toi Māori, its challenges and potential.
Learning takes place through weekly tutorials, either in person or online. Monthly wānanga held at Te Puna o Te Mātauranga marae enable ākonga to study off campus for much of the programme.
For more info on NorthTec courses go to https://www.northtec.ac.nz/