Members of Northland's Vanuatu community march from Bay of Islands Lodge to Paihia Pacific Resort for a flag raising ceremony to celebrate their independence day. Photo / Victoria Howells

Though far from home, members of the Bay of Islands' Vanuatu community have marked their nation's independence with a day of celebration in Paihia.

Vanuatu, formerly the New Hebrides, gained independence from France and Britain on July 30, 1980. The anniversary is marked each year in the island nation with a week of festivities.

Northland has a small but vital Vanuatu community, most of whom are RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) workers employed in the kiwifruit industry.

Twenty-five workers are currently based in Paihia, where they are staying at Bay of Islands Lodge on Kings Rd.

Along with members of Northland's wider Vanuatu community, they marked their most important day of the year on Saturday by marching to the nearby Paihia Pacific Resort, accompanied by a lively string band, for a flag-raising ceremony.

There they performed Vanuatu's national anthem, recited a prayer and sang their independence song.

Katherine Smythe, of Paihia, gave a passionate speech about growing up in Vanuatu during the independence movement.

After sharing a cake decorated with the national flag the workers returned to the lodge for a celebratory meal and a kava ceremony.

Members of the Bay of Islands Vanuatu community celebrate their independence day in Paihia. Photo / Victoria Howells

Bay of Islands Lodge co-owner Andy Larsen said he was delighted to host the event for a group that had contributed so much to Northland.

"The RSE workers have travelled here to work in our orchards to support their families and communities back home. It was fantastic that they brought their culture alive and were happy to share it on their special day," Larsen said.

Members of Kerikeri's Vanuatu community celebrate independence day at Hone Heke Lodge. Photo / Victoria Howells

The men had been brought out by Seeka to work on kiwifruit orchards. Due to the Covid pandemic, they had been unable to go home or see their families since March 2020.

Larsen said they were "wonderful, hard-working guests" who toiled long hours and were vital to keeping Northland's kiwifruit industry going.

"Their respectful and modest disposition along with the joy and laughter they bring has been a great uplift through these challenging times. They have been a welcome addition to our town," he said.