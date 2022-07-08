The storefront of Parua Bay Four Square is a mess after it was burgled on Friday morning. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Burglars smashed through the front of Parua Bay Four Square in the early hours of the morning today.

The manager, who didn't wish to be named, said six people who on CCTV footage appeared to be teenagers forced their way into the supermarket through the front door just after 4.06am today.

The group had fled the store by 4.15am, stealing liquor, chocolates, icecreams and other items.

"It was grab and go and they left a mess inside. They tried to figure out how to get cigarettes but couldn't. It may take us a day or two to clean up and replace the glass door," she said.

It is the third time the supermarket has been targeted since the new owners bought it in 2009.

Bollards were put in place after two ram raids occurred within 10 days in 2019.

A police forensics officer was gathering evidence at the scene today and the manager was unsure whether the supermarket would reopen.

"The break-ins are getting really bad and it's very frustrating for businesses who go about their daily routine," the manager said.

Police have confirmed arrests have been made in relation to the robbery.

New Day Cafe & Indian Restaurant owner Sunny Singh said Four Square is the main shop in the small complex, so without its customers, the neighbouring businesses were suffering.

"I think it's affecting business today, it's the quietest Friday in a while.

"It's usually not this quiet ... there's nobody in the carpark."

Singh said robberies and ram raids in the area were a concern for him and his business.

"I do worry about it, it's not good for a little shopping complex in a small community."

Smith & Local Parua Bay owner Helen Smith said the impact of a robbery on a small town was much larger than the monetary costs.

"We've had a lot of concerned customers in today, it's a small community and we're all affected when something like this happens.

"It hurts everyone, not just in a business sense as much, in a morale sense."

Several cars arrived at the complex only to turn around after realising the Four Square was closed.

"This shopping hub caters to the community in lots of ways, and we really feel for the Four Square team," Smith said.