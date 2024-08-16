This event has thankfully gained increasing media coverage and public interest over recent years- so ladies and gentlemen please elevate your recliners.

We can be particularly proud of our Tai Tokerau para-athletes, who are gearing up to showcase their talents on the world stage. Northland is the home to some of the best New Zealand Paralympic athletes.

Overcoming the odds of living in the winterless North, our geographical isolation (now known as the Brynderwyn factor) and the challenges of accessing top-tier training facilities, our Northland athletes have consistently demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level.

Cameron Leslie from Whangārei is perhaps our biggest para-celeb and fittingly will be a flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony.

Cameron Leslie will be the flag bearer at the Paralympic Games

Leslie, a Paralympic veteran, has won multiple gold medals in swimming and is a key player in New Zealand’s wheelchair rugby team. His achievements have made him a household name, not just in Tai Tokerau but across the country.

His success story is something about which Northlanders can feel a justifiable sense of parochial pride.

A rookie Paralympian is Neelam O’Neill, hailing from Whangārei. After years of dedication and success in national and international shooting competitions, this sharpshooter has definitely earned her spot on the New Zealand Paralympic team.

Neelam O'Neill Photo / Alisha Lovrich

The growing success of New Zealand’s Paralympians has been mirrored by the increasing media coverage of the Paralympic Games in our country.

This shift can be attributed in part to the success of athletes like Sophie Pascoe, Liam Malone, and Cameron Leslie - these athletes are not just competing but excelling on the world stage.

This shift also thankfully reflects a broader societal change towards greater inclusivity and recognition of people with disabilities.

So yes - the Paralympics is now recognised as a major sporting event that captivates audiences around the world. So, come on, Northlanders - we’ve got this!

Northland’s athletes will carry with them the hopes of a region that has long been a breeding ground for resilience and talent. Cameron Leslie and Neelam O’neil – go hard – we will be, as we cheer you on from the safety of our sofas!