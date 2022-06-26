Northland's Lani Daniels has won her third NZ boxing title.

Northland boxer Lani Daniels has won her third New Zealand title of her career in Cambridge, Waikato when she defeated New Zealand amateur champion Tinta Smith for the New Zealand National (Pro Box NZ version) Light Heavyweight title.

Initially, Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) was set to fight Sequita Hemingway for a heavyweight title in a rematch, however, shortly after the fight was announced Hemingway pulled out due to injury from their first fight in April this year.

Tinta Smith who just won the New Zealand national amateur championship from being unopposed and recently came off a win in May took the fight against Daniels at the weekend.

This was an extremely interesting fight before the date came around as the trainer to Smith, Dion McNabney, was Daniels' trainer during her amateur career before she turned pro.

The fight began with Daniels out-jabbing her opponent, fighting on the outside and trying to make Smith miss. Daniels, of course, did this successfully, however, if Smith got too close to Daniels she would make her pay.

Smith then made her return, being the more technical fighter in the middle of the fight. Daniels then got back on track when she went back to her boxing skills, jabbing and keeping moving.

The fight then started to get extremely close as both boxers got tired in the later rounds. At some points, Smith would be on top as she would land a lot of shots on the inside, especially to the body.

Daniels' punches were more technical and leading into the last round, things were close and pretty even. However, it was Daniels' determination in the final round that in the end won her the fight.

Throughout the fight, Daniels' corner was not happy with the referee due to lack of control or warning or point deduction with Smith allegedly doing behind the head and kidney punches.

After the fight, MC Isaac Savage announced Daniels the winner by unanimous decision, picking up her third New Zealand title.

Daniels has in the past won a NZPBA Light Heavyweight title in 2017 and Pro Box NZ Super Middleweight tile in 2018.

When asked what Daniels wants to do next, she said she wants to keep busy and get herself back into the picture for a world title shot.