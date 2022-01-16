Sophie Odgen from "Wild Untamed" was invited to take part in the Ratha Yatra parade through Whangārei on Saturday.

Northland's Hare Krishna community held its annual Ratha Yatra Festival on Saturday with a parade through Whangārei.

Ratha Yatra Festival is a significant Hare Krishna festival that sees people parade through the city pulling a chariot carrying three deities who bestowed blessings on the residents of Whangārei and all those fortunate to see them.

The parade wound its way around Whangārei before ending in Cafler Park.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte joined the parade route to capture the colour.

The colourful Ratha Yatra parade parade leaves Water St for its journey around Whangārei CBD.

Hare Krishna devotees Mangal Vaishnara, Atmananda Das and Abhay Charan Das perform a Kirtan to glorify God at the Ratha Yatra parade.

Simran Sharma, Dipshikha Choudhary and Priyal Sharma with children Shakti, Amla, Dana, Lalita and Tania have their photo taken in front of the traditional festival deity.

Tyler Matherson in festive mood.

The Hare Krishna Ratha Yatra parade proceeds along Cameron St.