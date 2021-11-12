Northland's electric vehicle charging network expands into Waipū

Whangārei Mayor and EV driver Sheryl Mai, left, NRC Climate Change Working Party chairwoman Amy Macdonald and Langs Beach-based council colleague Rick Stolwerk at the new Waipū EV charger.

Whangārei Mayor and EV driver Sheryl Mai, left, NRC Climate Change Working Party chairwoman Amy Macdonald and Langs Beach-based council colleague Rick Stolwerk at the new Waipū EV charger.

Northland's electric vehicle charging network has been extended, with a new fast EV charger at Waipū.

The charger, officially opened this week, is the latest in Northland's network and plugs a gap in a key location for motorists travelling both north and south.

Supporters and EV users have welcomed the new station, especially given the high ownership of EVs in the wider area.

The $68,000 project was jointly funded by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) and EV charging network Charge.net, and supported by the Northland Regional (NRC) and Whangārei District (WDC) councils and Northpower.

Amy Macdonald, chairwoman of the regional council's Climate Change Working Party, said the NRC is keen to support improvements to the region's electric vehicle charging stations as a practical part of its commitment to climate action.

"Council envisages a region that's resilient in a changing climate and transitions proactively and equitably to a thriving net-zero emissions society before 2050. Encouraging use of electric vehicles is one of the ways we can help achieve this."

WDC provided two parking spaces, the licence to occupy, painted the parking spots and signage, while Northpower worked with NRC to find an innovative engineering solution to help deliver this project on budget.

Macdonald says the 50kW DC fast charger compares favourably to the 3kW AC chargers Whangārei residents may already be familiar within the city's Water St carpark.

A recent visit by an NRC staff member in a Nissan Leaf had seen the vehicle's charge increase from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in just 11 minutes at a cost of $3.52.

The new charging station – located outside the Waipū Museum – will be the seventh in the Crimson Coast EV highway, with others located at Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Coopers Beach, Pukenui, Paihia and Waitiki Landing. You can locate EV charging stations from www.plugshare.com or the plugshare or ChargeNet apps.