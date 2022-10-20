New Black Ferns captain Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, from Northland, wants the region to turn up on Saturday to support the team in a crucial Women's Rugby World Cup match. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New Black Ferns captain Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, from Northland, wants the region to turn up on Saturday to support the team in a crucial Women's Rugby World Cup match. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Captaining the Black Ferns in her home province is a huge honour for Northlander Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, but as a young girl she dreamed of one day becoming an All Black.

Marino-Tauhinu said she never expected at that stage to one day play for the national women's rugby team, but that was only because women's rugby wasn't the big deal it is today.

And the girl who went to Okaihau College and played for the Ōhaeawai Rugby Club is urging Northlanders to get behind her and the team at the Northland Events Centre on Saturday as they take on Scotland in a crucial Women's Rugby World Cup match.

There'll be plenty of whanau and friends in the stands on Saturday backing Marino-Tauhinu and the rest of the Black Ferns, and while there's been plenty of requests for free tickets, she's urged them to buy tickets instead to support the team and the competition.

And to show just how strongly Northland feels about its rugby.

Growing up, Marino-Tauhinu said she was first inspired to play rugby by her dad Francis Marino and she enjoyed playing against her brothers and others boys from the area in front of the local marae.

Playing against the boys set her in good stead for her career.

While the boys could hit pretty hard, she reckons many of her female opponents can hit pretty hard too.

''(Dad) played for Ōhaeawai and two of my older brothers. There was one car heading out on a Saturday morning and I wasn't going to miss out. I've nine siblings and we played in front of the marae. I played against the boys until under 16s,'' she said.

It was a huge honour for her to be named Black Ferns captain and she dedicated the occasion to her dad.

New Black ferns captain Northlander Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu at the team's training session in Whangārei yesterday ahead of the team's game against Scotland on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

And while her entire whanau will be proud of her, Marino-Tauhinu hopes it will act as an inspiration for other young females in Northland.

Marino-Tauhinu said she was ''pretty casual'' when Smith told her she would be captain for the game in her home province, but filled with pride too.

''I felt really proud though and proud for all the young girls up here and knowing that they can see that there is a pathway for them. (It's saying to them) that if you want to you can follow your dreams and that you can make it with hard work and there is a path for you if you want it.

''There was no pathway for me growing up, there was no Northland Kauri team (that now plays in the Farrah Palmer Cup) and that's why I wanted to be an All Black,'' Marino-Tauhinu said.

''But now they can make it and we're showing them that it can be done. And hopefully this will inspire more to join their local rugby club. That's the hub, that's where it all starts, at the local club.''

Marino-Tauhinu was publically named captain by coach Wayne Smith yesterday after telling her on Wednesday that she would lead the team out on Saturday after just one previous start for the team.

But Smith had full confidence in her abilities to lead the team.

''Ari is our cultural leader. She often leads the haka and is a great leader for the team.''

She captained the trial team very well and will do a great job on Saturday. Smith said she had a cool head, and plenty of leadership on the field to help her.

Smith said Marino-Tauhinu deserved a start after missing the game day squad last week when the Black Ferns thrashed Wales 56-12.

"The last time we played up here in Whangārei, Arihiana started and was player of the match," Smith said at the team naming in Whangārei.

Black Ferns Coach Wayne Smith announcing his captain for Saturday's game - Northlander Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu - in what will be only her second start for the team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"She is in our leadership group and is already a respected leader in the team, so we have full confidence in her captaining the side on Saturday."

Marino-Tauhinu's first start was also in Whangārei when the Black Ferns beat the United States 50-6 to clinch the Pacific Four Series in June.

Northland prop Krystal Murray is the reserve loosehead, while Northland legend Portia Woodman misses out on playing in her home stadium as Smith said she needs to rest an injury niggle.

Smith said while disappointed to miss out, Woodman, along with several other players - he made 10 changes to last week's team - need time to rest existing niggles or injuries.

''Portia's fine (about missing out), but we've got quite a few tight calves that need resting, and it's important to give them the opportunity to get better.

''Another week will do her well. But we've got 32 really good players so we've got some good quality coming in to replace (those missing from last week's team).''

The Black Ferns have started the tournament with wins over Australia and Wales in Pool A and are already through to next weekend's quarterfinals.

A bonus point win against Scotland would all but guarantee their position as top seed for the quarterfinal draw and a meeting in the last eight with the second-ranked third-placed team from the pool stages.

Scotland need a massive upset win to have any chance of making the quarter finals, and are essentially playing for pride.

One area the Scots have been impressive with is their rolling maul and Smith acknowledged that was something his team would be working on.

''It's an important game for us and will determine where we stand in the scheme of things,'' Smith said.

He said the Black Ferns knew they have had issues with defending lineout rolling mauls, but said while they would be working on that aspect, he did not want to take away from the Black Ferns' strengths.

''I'm really fortunate to have some of the best coaches around and with Mike Cron, he's probably the best forwards coach around and just one of the best coaches, in the world.''

Those coaches would be coming up with plans to counter the Scottish rolling maul while helping expand the Black Ferns' game.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c); Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.