Hokianga residents who need urgent medical care after 5pm are asked to go to Kaitaia or Kawakawa. Photo / NZME

Hokianga residents are asked to go to the hospitals in Kaitaia or the Bay of Islands if they require urgent medical care after 5pm.

The change started this week after Rawene Hospital had to temporarily close its after-hours services.

In a Facebook post to the community, Hauora Hokianga chief executive Margareth Broodkoorn last week announced their decision due to ongoing staff shortages.

"This is a temporary measure as we actively continue to recruit new staff, as well as explore other options for additional staffing resource," Broodkoorn explained.

"September and October is when we have the staffing pressure - there are doctors expressing an interest in coming to the Hokianga in November onwards."

There are on average 15-20 people per week seeking after-hours care at Rawene Hospital.

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau interim district director Tracey Schiebli says the health authority had the capacity and was very happy to assist with after-hours care for Hokianga residents.

"We encourage everyone to have a plan in place should they need to access urgent health services after-hours wherever they live.

"For example, ensure you have petrol in your car and have credit on your phone."

Schiebli reminded the public that the urgent care clinic at Rawene Hospital is still open during the day between 8am and 5pm from Mondays to Sundays.

The community health clinic is also open to those who feel unwell during the day.

"There are some minor disruptions to the clinic days in some areas, so please make an appointment before attending or visit a local pharmacist," Schiebli said.

Rawene-based Hokianga Health serves a large, high-needs area covering all of South and North Hokianga, from Waimamaku to Mangamuka.

Those living on the north side of Hokianga Harbour can access Kaitaia Hospital. People living on the south side can go to the Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

Schiebli couldn't give detailed information about wait times at either hospital saying they varied.

"We haven't experienced any increase in wait times of late."

Discussions were also under-way with St John to see how they can further support Hokianga Health.

"Our message to the community at this time is, where possible, please seek care during the day and don't wait until you are very sick and unwell – make sure you have regular check-ups with your general practitioner, nurse practitioner or community nurse," Schiebli said.

•Call Healthline on 0800 611 116 anytime day or night, seven days a week, to speak to a registered nurse for free. They can also help you assess the best place for you to seek further care.