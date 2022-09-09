Ezekiel Raui of Northland meets the Queen as part of the Queen's Young Leaders' Award at Buckingham Palace in 2016. Photo / Supplied

Ezekiel Raui of Northland meets the Queen as part of the Queen's Young Leaders' Award at Buckingham Palace in 2016. Photo / Supplied

Two Northlanders who have had the opportunity to meet the Queen reminisced about her keen interest in the wonderful work everyday heroes were doing in their communities across the world.

Whangārei-born-and-bred economist Brad Olsen received the Queen's Young Leaders' Award at Buckingham Palace in 2016 and was asked to come back with the recipients of the award in 2017 and 2018.

Ezekiel Raui of Whatuwhiwhi was just 20 when he received the same award in 2018 and said the world has lost a "once-in-a-century" leader who not only led the royal family well through multiple generations but the Commonwealth as well.

"When I think of the Queen, I think of someone who not only led her family but the Commonwealth countries as well over multiple generations. She's someone who could have retired from her role much earlier but she was committed to it," Raui recalled.

"I haven't met many leaders who are called great but they don't quite stand up to those values, unlike the Queen. Her greatest legacy is her ability to bring the royal family into the 21st century."

Raui said the fact the Queen was loved and adored by the Commonwealth despite its turbulent history spoke volumes about her character.

He found the Queen as a down-to-earth and humble person during his brief conversation with her.

"Her conversation was around the importance of everyday heroes like those in the fire service and she also acknowledged my Māori heritage and the fact I come from the northern part of New Zealand."

Raui found out about the Queen's death from an article online and when his friends started sharing tributes.

Olsen said the Queen's biggest legacy would be her more than seven decades of service to others— something an enormous number of people around the world try to emulate.

Brad Olsen was one of a few Northlanders fortunate enough to meet the Queen in Buckingham Palace. Photo / Supplied

"She recognises the fact ordinary people on the ground are making a difference. We spoke briefly about the work young people in positions of authority were doing and appreciated the hard work that goes into serving your local community.

"She was in a position of influence and recognition who shone a light on the work of others in the community. The Queen still kept a keen interest in New Zealand, she asked about the Kaikoura earthquake and how difficult a period New Zealand went through," Olsen said.