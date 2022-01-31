Sisters Ella Davies-Colley 6 and Thea Davies-Colley 3 from Whangārei enjoy a sweet treat from the Matapouri Store. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sisters Ella Davies-Colley 6 and Thea Davies-Colley 3 from Whangārei enjoy a sweet treat from the Matapouri Store. Photo / Michael Cunningham



Cousins Jaxsyn Whare-Cullen and Jaedyn Whare-Cullen from Matapouri play basketball on Northland's Anniversary Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Azalia Tangiriakia-Pou with her snorkel at Matapouri on the Tutukaka Coast, Northland Anniversary Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Cousins Storm Tangariakia-Pou and Manaia Pou catching up on Northland Anniversary Day at Matapouri on the Tutukaka Coast. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Helen Matene and her grandson, Kai Boyce, play with trucks on Northland Anniversary Day at Matapouri on the Tutukaka Coast. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Family reunion: Latisha-Marie Pou, Azalia Tangariakia-Pou, Logan Pole, Leish Tangarikia, Sahrenah Mullin, Leshaan Tangarikia-Pou, Manaia Pou at Matapouri beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Cousins Storm Tangiriakia-Pou and Manaia Pou pass a rugby ball on Northland Anniversary Day at Matapouri beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sisters Ella Davies-Colley (6) and Thea Davies-Colley (3) from Whangārei enjoy a sweet treat from the Matapouri Store. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Locals and holidaymakers flocked to Northland's beaches and summer snack spots this Northland anniversary holiday long weekend.

The Northland region enjoyed warm weather over the long weekend, the high being 25C in Whangārei on Monday.

Cousins Jaxsyn Whare-Cullen and Jaedyn Whare-Cullen from Matapouri play basketball on Northland's Anniversary Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Cousins Jaxsyn Whare-Cullen and Jaedyn Whare-Cullen enjoyed a game of basketball together, but they admitted they weren't going to last much longer in the rising afternoon heat without a water break.

Helen Matene and her grandson, Kai Boyce, play with trucks on Northland Anniversary Day at Matapouri on the Tutukaka Coast. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Helen Matene travelled from Kaikohe to spend some quality, sandcastle-destroying time with her grandson Kai, who is obsessed with tractors.

On show was a variety of activities for all ages, from boogie boards and basketballs to model trucks and tractors.

But one thing was clear: The summer holiday was all about seeing much-loved whānau.

Family reunion: Latisha-Marie Pou, Azalia Tangariakia-Pou, Logan Pole, Leish Tangarikia, Sahrenah Mullin, Leshaan Tangarikia-Pou, Manaia Pou at Matapouri beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Matapouri beach on the Tutukaka Coast was the spot for a summer reunion for the Tangariakia-Pou family this Monday. The family members are from both Whangārei and Auckland, so they were all able to enjoy a break on the dual-region holiday.

Cousins Storm Tangiriakia-Pou and Manaia Pou pass a rugby ball on Northland Anniversary Day at Matapouri Beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mania Pou, 19, and Storm Tangariakia-Pou, 12, passed time on the warm, breezy day by passing a rugby ball in the waves.

Azalia Tangiriakia-Pou with her snorkel at Matapouri on the Tutukaka Coast, Northland Anniversary Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham