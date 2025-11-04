Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward's Pera Paniora addresses protesters as Kaipara District Council votes to disestablish Māori Photos in 2024. She has now been revealed as the leader who assaulted two women. Photo / NZME
The prominent Northland leader who admitted assaulting two women in Whangārei in September can now be named as former Kaipara councillor Ihapera (Pera) Paniora.
Paniora was first charged on September 17 in relation to the incident on September 15.
The 38-year-old barrister applied for name suppression, arguing publication of hername would cause extreme hardship to her and her whānau.
This was in part because of the way wāhine Māori leaders are targeted by extremist groups.
In a name suppression hearing on October 2, Judge Gene Tomlinson said he had no time for the “racist, misogynist” vitriol, often posted online anonymously.