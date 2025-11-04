“The way women are treated in a public office is despicable - I hate it,” he said.

However, Tomlinson said Paniora had not reached the threshold of extreme hardship, with open justice being vitally important in an open democracy.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stu Wilkes suggested the name suppression application was made in light of the council election and all public officials come under scrutiny.

Tomlinson declined Paniora’s name suppression application but allowed time for a potential appeal. That appeal time has ended, meaning she can now be named.

Paniora was Kaipara’s first and only Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward councillor, after the council voted in 2024 to disestablish Māori wards rather than hold a referendum.

Ihapera Paniora admitted, in the Whangārei District Court, to common assault on two women. Photo / NZME

She clashed with former mayor Craig Jepson, both over Māori representation and the right to say a karakia in meetings.

Paniora was elected to Te Maruata, Local Government NZ’s Māori politicians’ group in 2022, winning an award for her contribution to Māori before Kaipara pulled out of the national group.

She also holds a senior role at Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua.

While Paniora was unable to stand in a Māori constituency, she stood in this year’s local body elections in Kaipara’s Wairoa ward, where she placed fifth.

Three people - Snow Tane, Josephine Nathan and Gordon Lambeth - were elected as councillors for this ward.

On October 17, Paniora admitted two charges of common assault in relation to the September 15 incident, which took place in a shop in Whangārei.

Her lawyer, Sam McDonald, asked for no convictions to be laid, giving her a chance to apply for a discharge without conviction.

She is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on November 28 for sentencing.

If a discharge without conviction is denied, she faces a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to $4000.

