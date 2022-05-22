New Zealand Society of Authors President Mandy Hager will host her last event with the body in Whangārei when the NZSA Regional Roadshow arrives later this month

New Zealand Society of Authors President Mandy Hager will host her last event with the body in Whangārei when the NZSA Regional Roadshow arrives later this month

Northland writers will have the learn from some of the country's top authors when the New Zealand Society of Authors roadshow hits Whangārei this week.

The New Zealand Society of Authors is back on the road, bringing the NZSA Regional Roadshow to Whangārei on Saturday, May 28.

The event promises an exciting return to schedule for the NZSA, which is keen to get writers re-connecting with each other after two years due to Covid 19.

The conference will start with Paula Morris's keynote address, followed by a full day of stimulating and practical workshops and discussions from some of New Zealand's most experienced authors and industry professionals.

"I'm thrilled that NZSA is finally able to bring the roadshow to Whangārei," outgoing NZSA President Mandy Hager said.

"It's our goal to bring meaningful events to regions that often miss out, and we're looking forward to forging stronger bonds and bringing local writers together to learn and share."

The Whangārei event will be Hager's last with NZSA, and an ideal opportunity for writers to access her wealth of knowledge through her Masterclass Research for Fiction.

Other highlights include Ataria Sharman's workshop Get Your Pitch Accepted; The Structure Puzzle with Paula Morris; Theme Words in Prose with Lynn Jenner; Pitch, Conquering the Self-publishing Markets in NZ and the US with Janna Ruth; Editing with Lesley Marshall.

The NZSA roadshows are designed to be beneficial to writers in all stages and genres of writing, from the emerging writer to the most experienced author. If you love to write the NZSA would love to see you there.

"We have something for everybody, from masterclasses to panels and talks, offering expert advice on craft for all writers, including those who are just dipping their toes in the writing stream. None of the in-depth masterclasses take more than 25 people – this enables plenty of opportunities for discussion and time for writers to interact with each other," said NZSA CEO Jenny Nagle.

NZSA is looking forward to finally bringing the roadshow to Whangārei and feel that now more than ever there is demand from both members and writers in local communities to reconnect again and develop their skills together within a safe environment.

"The strength of NZSA is our members, and we hope to see as many attending as possible, plus welcome those who may wish to join," Hager said.

The NZSA Whangarei Roadshow kicks off at 8:45am on May 28 at NorthTec – tickets are on sale through the NZSA website, authors.org.nz/nzsa-regional-roadshows/ .