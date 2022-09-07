The Aratika Club's Waitemata crew at the Va'a World Sprint Championships in England. Photo / supplied

Te Tai Tokerau waka ama athletes have returned victorious after competing in the Va'a World Sprint Championships in England.

Northland teams won 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals at the International Va'a Federation Va'a World Sprint Championships at Dorney Lake, Windsor, near London.

The gold medallists included Nga Hoe Horo team Tiare junior 16 women in the V12500 and V6500 races, Black Broncos J19 men in the V61000 race, and Herberts on Tour open men in the V61500 race.

Elite gold medallists include Jason Reti, Kacey Ngataki and Taylynn Morete.

Nga Hoe Horo junior coach Chev Reti said she was "immensely proud" of the teams.

"It was a combination of six years of work to get our juniors to that point, and to teach them you can be this little kid in Northland and take on the world and win if you put in the work."

Over the course of 11 days, 1500 paddlers from 19 countries battled it out on the water.

Girls J19 W12 squad Team Tiare, of the Nga Hoe Horo club, at the worlds. Photo / supplied

In total, New Zealand took home 43 gold, 24 silver, and 22 bronze medals at the competition which ran from August 8 to 16.

A large number of Northland paddlers were involved in the outrigger racing champs including some for other clubs around New Zealand, some in the elite New Zealand selected team and a number of individuals.

Other Northlanders included Louise Spiers and Moana Eruera, who paddled for the Auckland-based Aratika Club's Waitemata crew in the senior masters women over 50 events.

The Aratika Club Waitemata crew on the water at the Va'a World Sprint Championships in England. Photo / supplied

Spiers said her team came sixth in the final race for the double hull W12, 50-year-old women's 500 sprint.

"This gives us a world ranking for two years. Four seconds between us and the winners."

Waka Ama NZ board chair Zalene Douglas said New Zealand, and Northland, did "exceptionally well".

"Everyone was very proud of the outcome. Everyone had worked hard to get there, they had fundraised and trained through winter.

"They left everything out on the water, they represented us really well."

Nga Hoe Horo club's boys J19 squad Black Broncos at the worlds. Photo / supplied

Douglas, who whakapapas to Northland though her grandparents, said the atmosphere of the competition was "really positive".

"Because of Covid, it was the first international competition the IVF has held since 2019 so everyone was so happy to be there paddling for the worlds.

"It was optimism and joy at being together and being able to compete."