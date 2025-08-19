The truck and trailer crash partly blocked State Highway 10 north of Waipapa. Photo / Brian Pringle

The truck and trailer crash partly blocked State Highway 10 north of Waipapa. Photo / Brian Pringle

Northland police are thanking motorists for their patience on State Highway 10 in the Far North, while a truck and trailer crash was cleared.

The crash occurred around 8am on Wednesday north of Waipapa township, when a loaded logging truck and trailer came off the road, with the trailer turning over and spilling its load.

The driver was not injured but one lane was blocked while the trailer was uprighted and the scene cleared.

Northland Road Safety is reporting a total of 14 road fatalities in Te Tai Tokerau this year, including nine on state highways.

There have been 195 road deaths New Zealand-wide this year, it said.