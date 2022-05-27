The Northland high school students fundraising for a life-changing trip to Rarotonga.

A group of Northland high school students are appealing for community support as they embark on a mission to fundraise for a life-changing experience.

Twenty students from the Tikipunga/Ōtangarei community are working towards funding an end-of-school overseas trip once they successfully pass NCEA and complete Year 13 in late 2023.

The I Have a Dream (IHAD) "Dreamers" are planning numerous fundraising activities from hangi and kai sales to car washes, markets, a bingo night, an amazing race, online earring sales and more - with the goal of every student raising at least $1000.

IHAD navigator Daisy Rogers said the project is to prove to the students that anything is possible in life and to show the community that they have what it takes to do the mahi and make a dream come alive.

I Have A Dream navigator Daisy Rogers is helping a group of Northland teens work towards a life-changing trip.

And she would be grateful for support from local businesses able to assist with helping reach the grand total of $55,000

"The main objective of this trip is to utilise a life-changing experience to teach our Dreamers to learn how to set a goal, plan a trip, fundraise, work as a team and to be accountable for the results," Rogers said.

"They will experience the hard work required to make a dream like this become a reality."

She said the trip would encourage Dreamers to not only finish school and attain NCEA but to have an 80 per cent-plus attendance, commit to fundraising, gain employment or tertiary education and achieve personal goals.

"I believe the 18-month-plus lead-up will also encourage engagement, commitment and whanaungatanga between whānau and IHAD."

Rogers said the trip had a number of key elements in student development, most notably taking the Dreamers out of their comfort zones.

"Being exposed to a new culture will enable them to develop cultural sensitivity, and compare and contrast our Māori culture and the Rarotonga culture through local people, activities, kai and places of significance.

"I also plan to have our Dreamers spend a day working 'in service' within the local community which will create opportunities to network and build on confidence and whanaungatanga."

The fundraising process will ensure students live up to a number of invaluable life lessons – accountability, financial responsibility, motivation, teamwork, communication and leadership.

"Being able to communicate well and to speak one's mind, speak up, and articulate their thoughts in a way that makes people want to listen is invaluable in nearly any situation."

To donate visit their Givealittle page - 'life-changing experience for Whangārei dreamers'.