Northland Scott and Ruddell whānau dominate national surf championships at Piha

Northland stand-up paddleboarder Jamie Scott came second in the men's SUP division at the national surfing championships at Piha last week. Photo / Supplied

The Ruddell and Scott whānau have reinforced Northland's dominance in water sports with two national titles and finals appearances at the national surfing championships last week.

Mum Renee Ruddell won the senior women's division at the competition in Piha, while husband Jason came third in the men's over-30 division and daughter Indi-Lee reached the semifinals in the under-14 girls division.

Northland's Renee Ruddell (centre) took out the senior women's division. Photo / Cory - NZ Surfing Magazine

Whananaki father and daughter stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) duo Jamie and Billie Scott showed their obvious talent, with Billie winning the women's division and Jamie finishing second in the men's.

Other notable results included Tom Robinson's third-place in a competitive under-18 boys' division, Chayne Dowsett's fourth place in the under-18 longboard, and semifinal appearances for Thomas Charlesworth, Clinton Ashill and Hawke Edwards.

Last week's nationals was Billie's first in the SUP division and her first since returning to New Zealand from Hawaii just before Christmas, where she had been studying ecology and furthering her surfing and SUP training.

Billie Scott battled against the nation's best to come out on top. Photo / Cory - NZ Surfing Magazine

While she was disappointed to go out of the open women's surfing division in round one, Billie said she was glad she achieved her goal of national gold in the SUP.

"I hadn't really been focusing on surfing. My goal was to take out the SUP because I'd been in Hawaii training, so I really wanted to do well in that."

It was also the 21-year-old's first time competing with her father in SUP, which was a special moment.

"We trained together the week before, got really good waves [in Whananaki] so we were both heading [to Piha] hoping to do well so it was an awesome result."

Father and daughter SUP duo Jamie (left) and Billie Scott check out the surf at Piha. Photo / Supplied

Jamie, of Tribal Surfboards, said he was glad to get the silver medal after two finals appearances without a top-three finish.

"The last two finals I got fourth so I was hoping to beat that. I was basically in it just to support Billie."

The 50-year-old took up SUP about five years ago when a back injury forced him to give up surfing. However, thanks to the core and back workout SUP provided, Jamie had returned to surfing - albeit not as much as in his youth.

Billie Scott won the women's SUP division at Piha. Photo / Supplied

The proud father said he was thrilled at his daughter's result and hoped it was a sign of things to come.

"Once [Billie] got the bug with the SUP and could see the athleticism it brought forward, she really clicked and took that on.

"It's nice just to be out there in the water together, that's the best thing about it."