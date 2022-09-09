Northland schools pay tribute to 'truly inspirational' monarch

Madison Thorburn, 9, left, and Gaby Morrison, 10, lay a wreath and paper flowers during a ceremony at Springbank School near Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Schools around Northland marked the death of New Zealand's longest-serving head of state — and one of the world's longest-serving monarchs — with ceremonies and quiet reflection.

Springbank School, near Kerikeri, held a flag-lowering ceremony on Friday morning with children placing hand-made paper flowers and wreaths at the school flagpole. Other pupils read poems dedicated to the Queen.

Following a minute's silence, principal Mike Warren told the assembled students Queen Elizabeth II was "a truly inspirational woman" and a "genuine, authentic person".

Springbank School principal Mike Warren lowers the flag. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"She was admired for her steadfast loyalty, strong work ethic and kindness. She had just celebrated her 70th jubilee. It's hard to comprehend that someone could have served for so long."

UK-born science teacher Mark Broadwith said in years to come everyone would remember where they were when they heard the Queen had died.

Her reign was so long she had worked with 15 British Prime Ministers. The first, Winston Churchill, was born 101 years before the last, Liz Truss, he said.

Letters of condolence to King Charles III written by Springbank School students. Photo / Peter de Graaf

■ Letters of condolence to the new King including this one by a Year 7 student:

Dear King Charles III, I am writing to you to mourn your mother and congratulate you on becoming the King. The death of your mother will leave an empty space in all of our hearts. Harry Bramall New Zealand

Students of Springbank School, near Kerikeri, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a flag-lowering ceremony on Friday morning. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Springbank School junior students pay their respects to the Queen. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tiffany Skedgwell, 13, of Kerikeri, and Charlie Rowe, 12, of Paihia, read a poem dedicated to the Queen during a ceremony at Springbank School near Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf