Circus Kumarani is back with another fun school holiday programme. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Stuck for ideas on how to entertain the young ones these school holidays? Check out our guide to what’s happening around the region to keep boredom at bay for your kids over the next two weeks.

Far North

Arts and Crafts Week

76 Marsden Rd, Paihia

Young creatives can get their dose of imagination by taking part in individual art sessions that two and a half hours long or stay for entire days from September 23 to 29.

Session times are 9.30am, 12.30pm, and 3pm, or all day from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Sessions cost $25 each, or $60 for the day. Email nzlegacylounge@gmail.com to receive a registration form.





What’s that racket?

Memorial Hall, Kaikohe

On September 26 and October 3, kids are invited to pick up a racket and give badminton a go. The cost is $2 per child at the hour-long session. Fun for kids 16 and under starts at 6pm.





Treasure Island

Turner Centre, Kerikeri

Yo ho me hearties! The Stage Door is pleased to present a modern take on the pantomime Treasure Island. Penned by David Crewe, the fun-filled adventure is set in the 18th century but modernised with local and Aotearoa twists.

Pirates and scoundrels, singing and dancing and a talking parrot make this a show for everyone. The cast under the direction of Wendy Irvine will delight and charm you, as in true pantomime tradition you become part of the show, learn the pirate’s secret word and help the motley crew get to the treasure first.

Don’t miss the limited season of this family favourite from September 29 to October 1. Tickets available from www.iticket.co.nz/





Poi Workshop

Āno Āno - The Upcycle Space, Kaitāia

Come along on September 27 from 3.30pm to 6pm to make poi from upcycled fabric. Email to confirm your spot. anoanoclothingrescue@gmail.com. Koha is appreciated.

Learn to make your own poi.





Whangārei

Quarry Arts Centre

Selwyn Ave, Avenues

School holiday art programmes will run from September 25 to October 6. Painting, clay, glazing and lots of other fun creative activities will be on offer to keep your wee one entertained.

Half workshops or full-day sessions are available. Classes cost from $16 to $66. To book visit: quarryarts.org/kids/





Northland Hip Hop Dance

Whangārei Intermediate School, Rust Ave

The free Northland Hip Hop Dance Holiday Programme runs 9am to 1pm from September 25 to 29, and October 2 to 6.

Children from 5-16-years-old will take part in hip-hop dance training plus activities such as arts and crafts, sports, and a visit to the Whangārei Aquatic Centre every Friday. Kids will need to bring their own morning and lunch.

To book a place email info@hardcoredance.co.nz





Kiwi North

State Highway 14, Maunu

This Whangārei attraction is on 25 hectares of rolling farmland, forest and bush. The site features a museum, a nocturnal kiwi house and gift store, and unique Victorian heritage buildings.

Pack a picnic and explore this unique site or enjoy a treat with ice creams, cold drinks and packaged snacks available at visitor reception.





Nature’sCool

Barge Park, Maunu

The play-based outdoor programme for kids 6 and up, run by Safe Outdoors NZ, focuses on providing opportunities for creative and adventurous - but low risk - outdoor activities that promote environmental awareness, personal growth and team work.

Activities may include flora and fauna education; shelter building, fire lighting and cooking; environmental education such as sustainable practices, kaitiakitanga and waste reduction; water play like catching and releasing eels, and more.

To sign up visit safeoutdoors.co.nz/naturescool-holiday





Table Tennis Northland

97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington

Work on basic fitness, hand-eye coordination and the basics of table tennis and footwork.

To register email: naina@tabletennisnorthland.co.nz





Playball Northland

Northland Badminton Centre, 41 Porowini Ave, Morningside

Children are kept busy in an interactive learning environment where the activities and games are designed to teach fundamental skills of many different sports.

To register email: dean@playball.co.nz

Whāngarei Academy Of Gymnastics (WAGS)

Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics, Trigg Arena, 25 Park Ave, Kensington

The Whangarei Academy of Gymnastics is home to outstanding gymnastics. Photo / Michael Cunningham

WAGS’ holiday programme at Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics offers a mixture of gymnastics, games, arts, crafts and activities.

For more information visit: wags.org.nz/holiday-program





Tutukaka Surf School

Sandy Bay, Tutukaka Coast

Tutukaka Surf is a family-owned business that has been teaching people to surf since 2005. It offers lessons for groups, families or individuals.

To learn more visit: tutukakasurf.co.nz





The Hundertwasser Art Centre

Dent St

The Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei.

Paint, sculpt, print, build or sew: Set your creative fantasies free with the help of the centre’s arts facilitator. All equipment and material is supplied.

For more information visit: www.hundertwasserartcentre.co.nz/events/activities-and-events/workshops/





Kaipara

The Ultimate Kids’ Surf Club

Moirs Pt, Mangawhai

Experience the ultimate adventure for kids aged 8 to 15 at Aotearoa Surf School at Mangawhai’s Ultimate Kids’ Surf Camp. The camp runs from October 1 to 6 and is designed to create confident and happy young surfers.

Each day, kids will enjoy a range of thrilling activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, volleyball, yoga, a waterslide and a confidence course. They’ll also get to embrace the fun of camp-style accommodation, complete with campfires and BBQs.

To learn more visit aotearoasurf.co.nz/ultimate-kids-surf-camp/





Ukulele Holiday Programme

Mangawhai Recreation Centre

Award-winning ukulele trio The Nukes will be strumming up great entertainment for young musicians on September 29.

Young ukulele players can take part in kids’ workshops ahead of the “big family show”, and a workshop for adults. Tickets are available from Bammas Surf Shop or at www.thenukes.co.nz

Kids School Holiday Art Club

Wood St Pizzeria

Get creative on September 27 and October 4 from 2pm to 3pm with the kids’ pizza box painting session.

For $20 children can score delicious pizza and juice, as well as all the supplies needed for budding artists to walk away with a custom-designed pizza box.

To book visit: wood-street-pizzeria.myshopify.com

Fun in the Workshop

Cames Rd, Mangawhai

This school holiday programme in Mangawhai lets kids tackle their own woodworking projects under the close supervision of a skilled woodworker and educator, Stephen Mackay.

Primary- and intermediate-aged children can choose to either make their own bird box, ramp walker, wind spinner or something from logs.

Places are strictly limited and booked online at stephenmackay.co.nz/i-teach





Circus Kumarani

Dargaville High School Gymnasium

Have you ever wanted to run away with the circus? These school holidays, Dargaville youth aged 8-18 get that chance. Circus Kumarani has been based in Kaipara since 2004, and runs a free school holiday programme to entertain and train local youth.

With a mixture of circus skills, games and activities each day, youth can learn at their own pace.

Kids will create individual and or group routines, which they will perform for whānau on Friday.

Classes run 10am to 2pm each weekday from October 2 to 6. Register at www.circuskumarani.co.nz/holiday-program



