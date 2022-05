Popoai Finau looks for the gap in the Old Boys' Marist defence. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipū Rugby Club pulled off a tight win against Old Boys' Marist RFC as the two went head to head at Waipu's Caledonian Park on Saturday. The Premier Grade Rugby game concluded with a 17-16 victory in Waipū's favour. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was on the sidelines catching the action.

Tovo Faleafa Old Boys' Marist's number 8 on the charge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu's number 4 Nathan Taylor wins the lineout ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Supporters on the sidelines watch Waipu vs Old Boys' Marist at Waipu's Caledonian Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pisi Leilua takes flight on the wing. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu Rugby stalwart CR Phil Halse on the sidelines. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Marist's number 11 Kian Kake with the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham