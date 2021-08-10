Northland Road Safety Trust gifts booster seats to help rescue kids from crises

Northland Road Safety Trust's Ashley Johnston with sergeant Terry Phillips, of Road Policing, and Lorna Baker from Plunket Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The safety of Northland's youngsters has been given a boost with the addition of new car seats in rural police stations throughout the region.

Twenty new car seats were sourced in a joint effort between Northland Road Safety Trust, Northland Police and Plunket Whangārei.

Sergeant Terry Phillips, of Road Policing, said the additions to multiple rural police stations in Northland allowed officers to safely transport children and infants away from emergency situations in those remote areas.

It was all about "keeping our young people safe", he said.

The idea stemmed from a conversation between Phillips and RoadSafe Northland programme manager Ashley Johnston, where Phillips expressed their need for the road safety resource.

Johnston then worked closely with Whangārei Plunket injury prevention and car seat service co-ordinator Lorna Baker to secure the best seats suitable for the majority of children.

Johnston said it was a part of the trust's close partnership with police to create safer roads within the region for all road users.