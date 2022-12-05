Police are searching for witnesses to the crash, which happened on October 13. Photo / NZME

Northland Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash involving a cyclist in early October.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pataua North Rd and Parkes Rd, Whareora, around 9.30am on October 13.

A 73-year-old man died in hospital on October 25 as a result of his injuries.

There appeared to be no suspicious circumstances, a police spokesperson said, but police were trying to piece together events leading to the crash.

“There are a number of people who assisted the cyclist following the crash. We understand those witnesses were two women in white and grey vehicles, respectively, as well as a man in a vehicle towing a trailer.

“As the only witnesses, we are urging them to get in touch with police, so we can establish exactly what happened.”

Police asked anyone who could assist to phone 105, quoting file number 221025/8245.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.