Northland police name Ruakākā baby whose 'unexplained' death remains under investigation

The settlement of Ruakākā is around 30km south of Whangārei on Northland's pristine coastline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The settlement of Ruakākā is around 30km south of Whangārei on Northland's pristine coastline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The 5-week-old baby boy whose sudden death in Bream Bay is being investigated by police has now been named.

O'Shea Tuhoe Sergeant died on the morning of November 19 at an address in Ruakākā despite the efforts by emergency services to save him.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said, in a statement on Tuesday, that police were continuing to investigate his "tragic death".

She said his death was still being treated as unexplained "pending further enquiries".

Police offered their "deepest condolences" to Sergeant's family at this "extremely difficult time".

"The death of a child is a devastating loss and police, along with Victim Support, are doing what we can to support them," Doell said.

"As this matter remains under investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time."