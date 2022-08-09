Northland police have located two missing Northlanders. Photo / NZME

Police say they are not treating the death of a Hokianga woman missing since the weekend as suspicious.

Robyn Brown, 67, was found dead yesterday afternoon by searchers after going missing from Horeke on Saturday night.

Police said she was surrounded by her whānau and further thanked everyone in the Horeke community for their help.

"Our thoughts are with Robyn's loved ones in this sad time."

Amelia James, 14 from Kaitāia, has found safe and well. Photo / NZ Police

Police also provided an update on Far North teen, Amelia James, who was located "safe and well" 12 days after she was last seen at her Kaitāia home on July 30.

No further details about where she was found were provided.